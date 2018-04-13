Classifieds

Pick 'n Pay Times Square is under new ownership.

Retail store opening in Walmer, Port Elizabeth.

60 Staff required for:

Store & All Departmental Management

* Deli/Takeaway

* Fresh Produce
* Receiving

* Bottle Store
* Butchery

* Cashiers
* Bakery

* Till Packers
* Shelf Packers

* Cleaners
* Admin

* Security

Preference will be given to residence of Port Elizabeth to support the local community.

Requirements:

  • Previous experience in position applying for.
  • Matric certificate & I.D. (attached to
    CV) 
  • Contactable references from previous
    employers.

 Place CV in box at corner of 5th Avenue & Heugh Road, Walmer, or email to cv@benchmarksa.co.za or fax 086-767-0638.

