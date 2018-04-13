60 Staff required!
Pick 'n Pay Times Square is under new ownership.
Retail store opening in Walmer, Port Elizabeth.
60 Staff required for:
Store & All Departmental Management
* Deli/Takeaway
* Fresh Produce
* Receiving
* Bottle Store
* Butchery
* Cashiers
* Bakery
* Till Packers
* Shelf Packers
* Cleaners
* Admin
* Security
Preference will be given to residence of Port Elizabeth to support the local community.
Requirements:
- Previous experience in position applying for.
- Matric certificate & I.D. (attached to
CV)
- Contactable references from previous
employers.
Place CV in box at corner of 5th Avenue & Heugh Road, Walmer, or email to cv@benchmarksa.co.za or fax 086-767-0638.