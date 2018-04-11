Classifieds

Scaffolding and Aircon Technician positions available.

By Classifieds - 11 April 2018

Two positions are available.

  • Scaffolding Technician with certificate and experience.
  • Aircon Technician with experience and certificate.

E-mail your CV to journey.urban@gmail.com.

 

Latest Videos

Memorial Service: Nomzamo Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
Cameron VAN DER BURGH win Gold Medal for Men's 50m Breaststroke Swimming on ...

Most Read

X