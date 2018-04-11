Graduates Apply!

Graduates to apply for the following opportunities:

Work experience (Degree) – 12 months Work experience (TVET Graduate) – 12 months Work integrated Learning Placements (HETI Final Year Students) – 6 months Work experience (HET Diploma Graduates) – 12 months

With the following qualifications:

Retail Business Management

Logistics Management

Financial Accounting

Financial Management

Operations Management

Human Resources Management

Business Management

Supply Chain Management



Note that the majority of positions are for Retail Management Graduate Interns.

Send your CV to: applications.tradecity@gmail.com

Closing date for applications: Friday, 20th April, 2018.



