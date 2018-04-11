Graduates Apply!
Tradecity Group of Companies,in conjunction with W&RSETA, invite
Graduates to apply for the following opportunities:
- Work experience (Degree) – 12 months
- Work experience (TVET Graduate) – 12 months
- Work integrated Learning Placements (HETI Final Year Students) – 6 months
- Work experience (HET Diploma Graduates) – 12 months
With the following qualifications:
- Retail Business Management
- Logistics Management
- Financial Accounting
- Financial Management
- Operations Management
- Human Resources Management
- Business Management
- Supply Chain Management
Note that the majority of positions are for Retail Management Graduate Interns.
Send your CV to: applications.tradecity@gmail.com
Closing date for applications: Friday, 20th April, 2018.