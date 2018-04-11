Classifieds

Graduates Apply!

By Classifieds - 11 April 2018

Tradecity Group of Companies,in conjunction with W&RSETA, invite

Graduates to apply for the following opportunities:

  1. Work experience (Degree) – 12 months
  2. Work experience (TVET Graduate) – 12 months
  3. Work integrated Learning Placements (HETI Final Year Students) – 6 months
  4. Work experience (HET Diploma Graduates) – 12 months

With the following qualifications:

  • Retail Business Management
  • Logistics Management
  • Financial Accounting
  • Financial Management
  • Operations Management
  • Human Resources Management
  • Business Management
  • Supply Chain Management


Note that the majority of positions are for Retail Management Graduate Interns.

Send your CV to: applications.tradecity@gmail.com

Closing date for applications: Friday, 20th April, 2018.

