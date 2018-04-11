Classifieds

Business Premises to let: Deal Party.

By classifieds - 11 April 2018

Business premises to let in Deal Party.

  • 2 500sqm warehouse – R30 per sqm.
  • 13 000sqm yard – R10 per sqm.

Rent together or separate.

Contact: Belinda 083-302-7644.

Latest Videos

ANC officials and family collect Winnie's body
WATCH - the moment dad throws baby off shack roof

Most Read

X