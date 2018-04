Trixie Pereira, formerly Director of SANCA and Nicro PE – mother, daughter, sister, cousin and aunt, passed away peacefully on Thursday, 5 April, 2018 in Cape Town, after a short illness, bravely borne.

Too precious in life to be forgotten in death.

Forever loved by daughter Jordan, mom Joan, brother Tony and Elise, Tracy, Jeff, Evan and Taylor.

A memorial service will be held in Port Elizabeth at a later date.