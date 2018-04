Isabelle Heinemann passed away peacefully on Sunday, 8 April, 2018.

She will be dearly missed by her husband Koos, all her family and friends.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, 16 April, 2018, at 11:00, from the Christian Church, 69 Avondale Road, Kabega Park.

Burial to follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements: Heila from First Avenue Funeral home: 041-5815028