Business Premises To Let: Deal Party

By classifieds - 10 April 2018

Business Premises to let in Deal Party.

  • 2 500sqm warehouse – R30 per sqm.
  • 13 000sqm yard – R10 per sqm.
    Rent together or separate.

Contact: Belinda 083-302-7644

