VW Kariega plant celebrates production record

Volkswagen Group Africa has concluded 2024 on a high note in celebrating its all-time production record of 167,084 vehicles in a year.
The figure represents the highest number of vehicles produced at the Kariega plant since the first Beetle rolled off its production line 73 years ago.
The new record surpasses its previous record of 161,954 vehicles produced in 2019.
The company’s production director, Ulrich Schwabe, said of the 167,084 vehicles produced, 131,485 Polos were exported to more than 30 global markets, with 35,599 Polos and Polo Vivos for the local market.
“This milestone must be attributed to the dedication and diligence of our 4,000 employees and the unwavering support of our customers and stakeholders,” Schwabe said.
“As we continue to expand our footprint both locally and globally, we remain focused on innovation, sustainability, and delivering quality products which meet the needs of our diverse markets.”
The new production record comes at a time of continued investment in the company’s production infrastructure, employees and product offerings after it announced a R4bn investment in the Kariega plant for the introduction of a third model, to be built alongside the Polo and Polo Vivo from 2027.
The Kariega plant is the sole supplier of the Polo GTI for global markets and in July 2024, it became the sole supplier of the Polo for European and Asia Pacific markets.
“2024 has been a good year for plant Kariega,” Schwabe said.
“In October 2024, the plant recorded its highest number of units produced in a single month with 16,597 units, exceeding the previous record of 16,453 vehicles set in October 2019 when the previous production record was achieved.”
