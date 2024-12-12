Mabuyane pushing for green hydrogen investments at Coega
East Cape premier part of delegation which met leading companies in Japan
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane spent three days in Japan wooing potential investors in the green hydrogen industry in the hope that they would pump money into projects at the Coega Special Economic Zone (SEZ).
Led by electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and joined by Northern Cape premier Zamani Saul, the delegation met leading financial institutions and trading companies, including Mitsui, IHI, Itochu, MHI and JERA...
