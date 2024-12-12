Business

Mabuyane pushing for green hydrogen investments at Coega

East Cape premier part of delegation which met leading companies in Japan

Premium
By Nomazima Nkosi - 12 December 2024

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane spent three days in Japan wooing potential investors in the green hydrogen industry in the hope that they would pump money into projects at the Coega Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

Led by electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and joined by Northern Cape premier Zamani Saul, the delegation met leading financial institutions and trading companies, including Mitsui, IHI, Itochu, MHI and JERA...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

uMkhonto weSizwe Party hosts press briefing ahead of their 1st anniversary
VW Polo Vivo scores four stars in voluntary test

Most Read