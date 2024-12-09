Business Editors Choice
Expect load-shedding from January, financial advisory firm predicts
Power outages likely to continue at low levels from next month until the end of 2028
Load-shedding may return as early as next month but will remain at low levels until the end of 2028, when South Africans may suffer the consequences of an electricity supply deficit from January to September, an analysis by the boutique financial advisory firm Cresco shows.
This is despite assurances by the Eskom system operator in its medium-term system adequacy outlook for 2025-29 that the lights will remain on over the period...
