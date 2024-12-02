The site’s anniversary event reflected the company’s long-standing commitment to innovation and community engagement. The celebration included speeches from members of the senior leadership team, international guest speaker Siphiwe Moyo, employee service awards, entertainment and a site quiz.
BASF ECMS celebrates 30 years of impact and innovation in Gqeberha
BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions marks three decades of leadership in automotive emissions control and community engagement in SA
BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions (ECMS) recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of its Gqeberha manufacturing site. This marks a significant milestone in the site’s journey of innovation, commitment and impact in the fields of automotive emissions control and environmental sustainability.
Founded in 1994 by Engelhard, the site has become a cornerstone of the mobile emissions catalysts industry, producing more than 90-million catalysts (helping reduce the amount of air pollutants emitted from vehicles) for global automotive companies.
Over the past 30 years, the site has had a substantial impact on environmental sustainability, while fostering growth and innovation in the Nelson Mandela Bay region.
“We are proud of the remarkable progress we’ve made over the last three decades,” said Daniel Wussow, senior vice-president of Mobile Emissions Catalysts at BASF. “Our team’s unwavering commitment to sustainability has not only driven our success but also contributed significantly to the global effort to reduce air pollution.”
The site’s anniversary event reflected the company’s long-standing commitment to innovation and community engagement. The celebration included speeches from members of the senior leadership team, international guest speaker Siphiwe Moyo, employee service awards, entertainment and a site quiz.
In keeping with its tradition of supporting the local community, BASF ECMS continues to invest in educational programmes like the Unity in Africa Foundation’s Incubating Great Engineering Minds initiative, which provides young people from disadvantaged backgrounds with opportunities to pursue careers in science and engineering.
BASF ECMS Gqeberha site director Paul Mandersloot said: “Celebrating this milestone reminds us of the impact we’ve had not just in the industry, but also within the community. Our partnerships and outreach efforts have been critical to our success, and we remain committed to fostering the next generation of engineers and innovators.”
As the site looks towards the future, the focus remains on driving sustainable innovations in advanced automotive catalysts, enabling cleaner, more efficient vehicles worldwide.
