Significant strides for SPAR Group
Company reports robust growth across value-focused formats and pharmacy business
The SPAR Group, reporting an increase in full-year earnings, advanced its strategic goals at its SA operations and maintained a steady market share while driving a 380% year-on-year surge in order volumes for its SPAR2U’s on-demand shopping.
The group’s results for the year ending September showcased significant strides, including robust growth across value-focused formats and the pharmacy business...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.