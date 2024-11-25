LEARNING CURVE | Boutique experience without the hefty price tag
Thea Dettmann’s Walmer business selling quality ‘preloved’ clothing a hit with sustainability-minded clients
Gqeberha entrepreneur Thea Dettmann is the founder of The Backroom, a Walmer boutique encouraging the ethos of sustainability in fashion.
“At 49, I’ve discovered that luxury can be affordable, and that’s the essence of The Backroom — offering a boutique experience and exceptional service without the hefty price tag,” Dettmann says...
