How to invest in Edge BCI Funds without switching financial advisers

With many South Africans feeling the financial pinch, investing may seem out of reach. But did you know you can invest in the Edge Financial Group’s top-performing Edge Boutique Collective Investment (BCI) Funds without switching financial providers, becoming an Edge client or even needing fresh capital?

Tailored funds for every risk profile

The group’s range of Edge BCI Funds accommodate all investment needs. From cautious growth options to high-return potential, these funds offer something for every investor, even those cautious about risk.

Make the switch with no fresh capital needed

Investors can access Edge’s range of funds through an internal switch, which doesn’t require fresh capital. This means you can redirect part of your existing investment portfolio — like a retirement annuity, living annuity, preservation fund, endowment or investment plan — towards Edge BCI Funds, depending on your financial service provider.

Easy access through your broker

If you’re interested in exploring Edge BCI Funds, start by reaching out to your current financial adviser or broker to check availability and discuss how they align with your investment goals.

If you’re unsure whether these funds are accessible through your current provider, Edge Financial Group can assist. For more information, email general@edgefinance.co.za or visit www.edgefinance.co.za.

This article was sponsored by Edge Financial Group.

Edge Financial Group is an authorised financial services provider (FSP 7892).