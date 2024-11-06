Initial construction work on Stellantis plant under way at Coega
Construction of the Stellantis project at Coega’s Special Economic Zone has begun, starting with the preparation of the building platform.
This follows the conclusion of negotiations between Stellantis and the Industrial Development Corporation, paving the way for the registration of a company to manage the joint venture...
