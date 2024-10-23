Isuzu scoops awards in three categories
Isuzu Motors SA won awards in three categories at the 2024 Naamsa/Automotive Business Council Accelerator Awards at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Friday.
The accolades were the transformation performance award, heavy and medium commercial vehicles of the year for new vehicle sales for the F-series and N-series respectively; and recognition of the company’s contribution to society in the advancement and development of local communities...
