Korsten mechanic shop shifts into high gear

When Gqeberha petrolhead Robbie Maree shifted gears to open a mechanic shop, he never imagined that six months later he would have a full staff of 15 and be fully booked, often weeks in advance.
Since its inception in March, the Korsten business has gained so much momentum that two additional companies have joined under the umbrella of Maree's main enterprise, Maree Automotive.
The story began when Maree, a father of two, shook up his personal life, swapped his IT geek hat for overalls, and launched a company that now services and repairs up to 20 vehicles a week.
But the 37-year-old can't take all the credit, as Maree said during a sit-down interview at the Bennett Road company earlier this month.
“It's all the guys working for me and those who chose to walk this road with me — it's them, my dream team,” he said.
Music blared from the TV mounted on the wall in the open-plan workshop as the staff moved from one task to another.
“Our team loves music; it keeps them motivated and energised.
“A happy work life leads to happy, productive workers.”
Maree, a passionate BMW enthusiast, said his fascination with cars began in his teenage years.
Though he first pursued a career in IT, his journey took a turn when his family moved to Johannesburg and bought a factory to produce shock absorber components.
He then moved back to Gqeberha in 2019 for what he described as a combination of personal and professional reasons.
“I wanted my children to grow up around their grandparents and extended family
“It was also due to the opportunity to create a business that aligned with my passion for cars,” he said.
Maree said he then saw potential in establishing a service that catered specifically to car enthusiasts.
“That allowed me to combine my love for automobiles with a new venture in a familiar environment.”
With the help of the former owner of a now defunct automotive business, they started the company at the beginning of 2024.
“After his business faced challenges, I brought him on board to help build a dedicated team focusing on car enthusiasts who desire quality work done right.”
One thing led to another and now, six months later, Maree and his staff are reaping the benefits of their hard work and dedication.
“Our skilled team crafts custom interiors that not only enhance the look of the vehicle but also ensure comfort and durability.
“In addition, we do bodywork, engine diagnostics, brake replacements and routine maintenance.
“We are a one-stop shop for our clients, ensuring they can trust us with any issue their vehicle might have.
“Our commitment to quality and craftsmanship sets us apart.”
Maree said he takes pride in being transparent with clients while doing the work.
“Every customer we interact with receives complete photos of the jobs before and after, and as we identify problems we discuss them openly,” he said.
“From day one, we provide options and share our findings.”
Once a client approves the necessary work, Maree's team gets started immediately, keeping the customer in the loop by showing them in person or documenting the process with photos.
Maree is also proud to employ 15 staff members.
“Many people who struggle end up in our hands,” he said.
“We develop them, teach them skills and provide employment.
“Our greatest pleasure is when they move on to bigger opportunities.”
He believes in fostering growth rather than trying to keep employees.
“In our world, especially in SA, hiring more people creates more spending, which stimulates the economy.
“If we keep automating and reducing staff, no-one will have the money to buy anything. We need to look after everyone.
“Employment is key.”
One of Maree's managers for Sub-Zero Detailing, Dan-Roux Jordaan, said everything happened “very quickly”.
Sub-Zero Detailing, a subsidiary of Maree Automotive, is a team dedicated to delivering vehicle cleaning services.
“To our surprise, it really just took off,” the 22-year-old said.
“We see everything from fellow car enthusiasts who love power to customers looking for basic repairs to ensure their cars run reliably.
“We've also gained a lot of business from companies that trust our quality of work.
“They drop off their vehicles without wanting to deal with the hassle themselves; they just want them fixed.”
Jordaan said what set them apart was their commitment to “quality and exceptional customer service”.
“Very few shops, not just in the automotive industry, provide such thorough communication throughout the repair process.
“We keep customers informed at every step, whether it’s letting them know when the wash is finished or when the car is moving into the next phase of service.”
Jordan Owen, 26, who runs the interior repair and dye section for the company, Colour Glo, said many of their clients have been searching for services like theirs for months.
“We recently had a lady with couches she had been trying to repair for ages before finding us,” he said.
“We helped her in a jiffy, and honestly, we've received the same feedback from many other clients.
“I believe that we must be doing something right.”
Looking ahead, Owen said he envisioned huge success.
“What we’re doing is unique and so we aspire to become a landmark in SA, a place where people can trust that their vehicles will be safe and well cared for.”
HeraldLIVE
Korsten mechanic shop shifts into high gear
Image: Eugene Coetzee
