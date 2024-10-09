CLEAN CARS
Eastern Cape gets multibillion-rand solar EV charging investment
R11.4bn project will form part of a national off-grid charging solution
Cape-based company Zero Carbon Charge says it is investing R11.4bn in the rollout of solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the Eastern Cape, starting in the first quarter of 2025.
It forms part of a venture, at an initially reported R1.8bn investment, that aims to have 120 off-grid stations nationally for charging electric passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The big jump in the investment figure is due to the development of an additional 120 electric truck charging stations, said the company...
