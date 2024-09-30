In third place is the Volkswagen T-Cross. Introduced in 2019, the compact crossover recently received a facelift with upgrades. This is great news for used car buyers, as the value of pre-facelift models will likely take a tumble. However, with an average selling price of R374,526, it’s clear the little VW has a strong resale value. The price per km is on the higher side (R11.37/km), but there’s a reason for this. The T-Cross is a relatively new vehicle, so prices are high and mileages are low. The average registration age is three years, with an average mileage of 32,942km. The T-Cross and EcoSport, along with other crossovers such as the Toyota Corolla Cross aren’t true off-roaders but do offer the extra ground clearance and driving position motorists enjoy.
Speaking of the Corolla Cross, it’s worth noting the model has the highest price per km, at R21.15/km. That exceeds the price per km figure of even the BMW X3 (R9.59) but, again, this is related to the age of the Corolla Cross. Having debuted in 2021, the crossover is relatively fresh, and this is reflected in the higher used prices (R403,110 average). As the cars are new, mileages tend to be lower, with an average of 19,059km. Available with an efficient hybrid power plant, the Corolla Cross offers car buyers low running costs and exemplary fuel efficiency.
These are the 10 best-selling used SUVs and crossovers in South Africa
Image: Supplied
SUVs continue to be the most rapidly growing body type in terms of consumer interest, according to the 2024 AutoTrader Mid-Year Car Industry Report.
“In the first six months of 2024, more than 56-million advert views were generated for SUVs on AutoTrader’s platform. This is a 107% increase in SUV advert views over the same period last year, which shows SUVs garner the highest level of attention from in-market shoppers and it has doubled in one year,” said AutoTrader CEO George Mienie.
Two decades ago, SUVs were largely the preserve of monied consumers, but thanks to the introduction of small crossovers, the desirable body style has been democratised, allowing many motorists to enjoy the benefits of increased ground clearance and a commanding driving position.
When it comes to value for money, customers pay an average price of R8 per kilometre (price per km) for an SUV on the used car market. The top-selling used SUV is the Toyota Fortuner. Despite its size and market positioning, the Fortuner has one of the lowest average price per km figures (R4.42), highlighting the value for money on offer with Toyota’s popular off-roader.
Image: Supplied
Based on the rugged Hilux platform, the Fortuner blends luxury, durability and capability into a practical and relatively affordable package. With an average registration age and price of six years and R464,577, the Fortuner retains its value even as the years roll on. In addition, an average mileage of 105,123km suggests customers don’t shy away from higher mileage.
For buyers who don’t need the space and capability of the bakkie-based Fortuner, a compact crossover will fit the bill nicely. In second position is the Ford EcoSport which, despite being discontinued on the new car market, sells strongly on the used car market. The average price per km is lower than the Fortuner at R3.28/km, the lowest of the 10 best-selling SUVs. The average price of the EcoSport is R227,031, while the median registration age and mileage are pegged at five years and 69,296km, respectively.
Image: Supplied
