Exporter of the Year awards to celebrate industry leaders at gala banquet
It is time to dust off those dancing shoes and get ready to celebrate Eastern Cape excellence at the upcoming Exporter of the Year Gala Banquet.
In its 30th year, the Exporters Eastern Cape’s 2024 Exporter of the Year award winners will be announced at the banquet, which is to be hosted at the Tramways Building on October 11...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.