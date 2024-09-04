Business

Eskom, ports chaos, crime hammered SA’s auto sector

Naamsa president Billy Tom reflects on a torrid year lightened by a number of encouraging green shoots

Premium
By Nomazima Nkosi - 04 September 2024

Crime, load-shedding and logistical backlogs have significantly affected the automotive industry.

This is according to Naamsa president Billy Tom, who is celebrating a year as the head of the motor industry umbrella body...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Citroën C3 Aircross
AI Transforming Africa Through Language

Most Read