Does South Africa continue to be investable?
In his new show Innovate Africa, veteran broadcaster Kieno Kammies tackles the question as he interviews South African entrepreneurs and innovators to determine whether there are golden business ideas for investors to explore.
Kammies takes on the new show after working as a broadcaster for nearly three decades. He worked for Primedia and as an NBC New York correspondent.
In the new show he puts the spotlight on innovative businesses, including South Africans dabbling in the artificial intelligence (AI) space not only for business purposes but to develop communities and create jobs.
“Nobody talks about the microbusinesses that use innovative technology to impact society. That is what the show is all about. We want to share the good happening in society and what the future looks like for business. The show is a window into the future of innovation and business on the African continent,” he said.
The show debunks the myth that “Africa is not investable”.
WATCH | Here’s why SA remains investors’ gold
“Everybody says Africa is not investable but you have Hans Otterling [co-founder of Norrsken22 interviewed on the show] who left his London office and decided Africa has a lot to offer. The show is to connect growing businesses to other companies. If we can highlight the amazing investable, life-changing solutions these entrepreneurs cover then it would make the world a better place. It encourages our young people, affected by the high unemployment rate, to be innovative.”
One guest is Thapelo Nthite from Limpopo, owner of Botlhale AI, which uses AI language models for businesses to communicate with their clients in their mother tongue.
“[In the first episode] We speak to Trixta CEO Mark Levitt, who is developing software to turn it into AI agents. The show speaks of the untold stories of these innovative heroes. ”
All episodes of Innovate Africa will be published on Arena Holdings platforms.
