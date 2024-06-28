Unlock your financial freedom: Join the Property Investment Seminar
Sign up for Prosperity Enterprises’ upcoming seminar to learn how to build and protect your wealth through strategic property investment
Are you ready to take control of your financial future? Join Prosperity Enterprises at the Property Investment Seminar on July 13 at the Southern Sun International Hotel, The Marine, in Gqeberha. This full-day seminar is designed to equip you with the knowledge and strategies you need to succeed in property investment in SA.
Learn from the best in the industry
The engaging event will feature insights from two leading property investment experts:
- Jaco Grobbelaar, founder and MD of Prosperity Enterprises, a seasoned financial expert who has achieved remarkable success in property investment, financial structuring and management; and
- Ewan Rourke, a successful entrepreneur, motivational speaker, life coach, and business and investment strategist.
Says Grobbelaar: “Our goal is to show you our tried-and-tested property investment model and provide you with valuable practical tools and knowledge. Ewan and I have a wealth of experience in property investment, and we’re excited to share our insights with you so you, too, can experience financial freedom.”
A step-by-step guide to property investment
The interactive seminar caters to novice and experienced investors, covering various topics including establishing the right investment structures, acquiring and managing properties effectively, and developing yourself as an investor. Attendees will gain a comprehensive understanding of property investment principles, strategies and best practices.
“We aim to equip you with everything you need to know to invest in property successfully and safeguard your wealth,” says Grobbelaar.
Why attend the Property Investment Seminar?
Prosperity Enterprises’ Property Investment Seminar is an invaluable opportunity to gain the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in property investment. Here’s why you can’t afford to miss it:
- Comprehensive knowledge: Dive deep into seven essential modules covering property investment fundamentals, portfolio structuring, strategic approaches, financial analysis, software utilisation, portfolio management and personal development;
- Practical skills: Acquire the skills necessary to purchase properties at a discount, structure your assets correctly, preserve generational wealth, leverage property investment software and manage your portfolio like a pro; and
- How to avoid common pitfalls: Gain the wisdom to navigate challenges such as poor property selection, excessive taxation and tenant-related issues.
Tickets
For only R3,495 for a single ticket and R5,995 for double tickets, you’ll receive:
- Access to the full-day seminar packed with expert insights and actionable tips;
- A comprehensive, full-colour workbook to enhance your learning experience;
- A discount voucher for a one-on-one consultation with an industry expert, providing tailored advice for your portfolio and goals; and
- A delicious lunch and refreshments to keep you energised throughout the day.
Seats are limited, so don’t miss out: Book your spot for Prosperity Enterprises’ Property Investment Seminar via Quicket today.
This article was sponsored by Prosperity Enterprises.