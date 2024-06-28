Unlock your financial freedom: Join the Property Investment Seminar

Are you ready to take control of your financial future? Join Prosperity Enterprises at the Property Investment Seminar on July 13 at the Southern Sun International Hotel, The Marine, in Gqeberha. This full-day seminar is designed to equip you with the knowledge and strategies you need to succeed in property investment in SA.

Learn from the best in the industry

The engaging event will feature insights from two leading property investment experts:

Jaco Grobbelaar , founder and MD of Prosperity Enterprises , a seasoned financial expert who has achieved remarkable success in property investment, financial structuring and management; and

Ewan Rourke , a successful entrepreneur, motivational speaker, life coach, and business and investment strategist.

Says Grobbelaar: “Our goal is to show you our tried-and-tested property investment model and provide you with valuable practical tools and knowledge. Ewan and I have a wealth of experience in property investment, and we’re excited to share our insights with you so you, too, can experience financial freedom.”

A step-by-step guide to property investment

The interactive seminar caters to novice and experienced investors, covering various topics including establishing the right investment structures, acquiring and managing properties effectively, and developing yourself as an investor. Attendees will gain a comprehensive understanding of property investment principles, strategies and best practices.

“We aim to equip you with everything you need to know to invest in property successfully and safeguard your wealth,” says Grobbelaar.