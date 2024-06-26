Rand slips as uncertainty around GNU casts pall
The president's cabinet choices could have significant implications for SA’s economic path
The rand was weaker on Wednesday, on track for a third consecutive day of losses, with investors watching out for new developments in the local political scene as a cabinet announcement has yet to be made.
The market is awaiting guidance by President Cyril Ramaphosa, as discussions about a government of national unity (GNU) continue. The ANC has suggested that the president is nearing an announcement on the composition of his new cabinet...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.