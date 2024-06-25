Northfield Engineering marks 75 years in the Nelson Mandela Bay
MD Robert Archibald looks forward to continued growth of operations
Northfield Engineering turned 75 years old on Sunday and MD Robert Archibald is excited about what the future holds.
Northfield Engineering, originally known as Northfield Distributors, was founded in 1947 by Jock Titterington, who moved to SA from Scotland in 1926 at the age of 21...
