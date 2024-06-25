Business

Hairstylist transforms Walmer salon into welcoming lounge

25 June 2024
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

Hairstylist Chris Hauptfleisch and his business partner, interior decorator Hannes Verster, recently celebrated the opening of their Bhava Hair Lounge in Walmer.

Located on Main Road, the Bhava Hair Lounge achieves its aim of creating a lounge atmosphere...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Gogo's House | Isuzu Cares
Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024

Most Read