More South Africans take wealth offshore
Domestic economic uncertainty driving increase in number of people opening accounts overseas
The latest data from Standard Bank shows an increase in South Africans setting up offshore bank accounts to protect their wealth from domestic economic uncertainty.
The lender said it had recorded a 121% increase in the number of people opening accounts overseas since June 2023. ..
