More South Africans take wealth offshore

Domestic economic uncertainty driving increase in number of people opening accounts overseas

By Kabelo Khumalo - 14 June 2024

The latest data from Standard Bank shows an increase in South Africans setting up offshore bank accounts to protect their wealth from domestic economic uncertainty.

The lender said it had recorded a 121% increase in the number of people opening accounts overseas since June 2023. ..

