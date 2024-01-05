JSE muted before key jobs report
The JSE pared the session’s gains yesterday, while global markets were mixed as investors assessed data that pointed to the US labour market remaining strong.
The latest ADP national employment report released yesterday showed that jobs grew stronger than expected in December...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.