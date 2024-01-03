×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

JSE starts year on weaker note

Premium
By Lindiwe Tsobo - 03 January 2024

The JSE kicked off 2024 weaker yesterday in line with global peers, with the focus on data that could affect the Federal Reserve’s stance on interest rates. 

The all share ended 2023 on a firmer note sparked by prospects of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates in 2024 as the US economy remains resilient and inflation cooled...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...

Most Read