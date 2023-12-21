Rand extends gains, JSE little changed in quiet holiday trade
The rand was firmer yesterday, due mainly to the weaker US dollar, while the JSE was little changed in quiet pre-holiday trade as investors await economic data from the US to gain some insight into the Federal Reserve’s next moves.
With signs of inflation cooling from its peak two years ago in the US and the world’s biggest economy remaining resilient, investors are increasingly betting the Fed will cut rates in 2024...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.