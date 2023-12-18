×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Young, African and hooked on social media

Africa is one of the top two regions in the world for social media use by the younger generations, says ad agency Aleph

Premium
By ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK - 18 December 2023

Social media networks have become so ingrained in our daily lives that we tend to forget that the phenomenon is only 15 years old in terms of mainstream use. We also tend to forget that, for almost all of the most popular social networks, aside from Twitter, the early users were teenagers or students.

As social media normalised across age groups, the apparent generational barriers vanished towards the end of the last decade. There was a sense that the youngest users were abandoning the traditional platforms for the new — first Instagram, then Snapchat and now TikTok. It’s obvious that these will also eventually become “old”, and the next young thing will take over...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad

Most Read