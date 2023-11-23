Sarb holds 8.25% in 2023’s final rates announcement

Announcing the final repurchase rate announcement for 2023 in Pretoria, Kganyago said while baseline inflation forecast was improved, the inflation outlook risks continued to be assessed to the upside.

“Guiding inflation back towards the midpoint of the target band reduces the economic costs of high inflation and will achieve lower interest rates in the future. Since early 2020, the committee has recommended additional means of lowering inflation that are within the reach of the public sector.

“These include achieving a prudent public debt level, increasing the supply of energy, keeping administered price inflation low and real wage growth in line with productivity gains. Such steps would strengthen monetary policy effectiveness and its transmission to the broader economy,” he said.

He told reporters that the MPC cannot respond to monthly figures but what lies on the policy horizon. The current restrictive policy stance is consistent with the inflation outlook barring any additional risks materialising.

“The uptick in inflation is unwelcome, but we had highlighted that there were risks to the inflation outlook and that they are on the upside. We saw that coming. But again, in the same manner that we are surprised by inflation going down to 4.7% and we said we can’t respond to that, we also can’t be responding to an uptick in inflation.

“What is important for you to note is the trajectory of the forecast, that we are still expecting that inflation this year will come out at 5.8%, which is marginally lower than what we were thinking at the time of the previous meeting,” he said.

Kganyago added that imported goods inflation has increased and remains sensitive to currency weakness as electricity prices and logistics constraints present inflation risks.

The rates announcement comes after annual consumer price inflation rose from 5.4% to 5.9% in October.

TimesLIVE