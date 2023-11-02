New vehicle sales dropped in October compared to the same month the previous year. However, the declines were generally smaller than the industry had anticipated, said Thembinkosi Pantsi, vice-chair of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association (Nada).
The 45,445 units sold last month comprised 29,912 passenger cars (3.5% lower than October 2022) and 12,361 light commercial vehicles (3.0% lower).
“The buy-down trend continues as the Chinese brands gain more momentum, alongside affordable mobility options from other brands,” said Pantsi.
“The tough economic conditions, policy uncertainty and high cost of living are massive problems. The increase in new car prices on certain brands has also contributed to the drop in October numbers, leading consumers to opt for demo models or pre-owned vehicles.”
Toyota remained South Africa’s favourite brand in October with 12,440 units sold, ahead of Volkswagen (6,595) and Suzuki (4,480). The Toyota Hilux bakkie continued to rule the sales charts as the country’s favourite vehicle, followed by the VW Polo Vivo which was the most popular passenger car.
Top 30 selling new vehicles, October 2023:
- Toyota Hilux — 3,110
- VW Polo Vivo — 2,280
- Toyota Corolla Cross — 2,100
- Ford Ranger — 1,853
- Toyota Hiace — 1,496
- Isuzu D-Max — 1,464
- Toyota Starlet — 1,363
- Suzuki Swift — 1,248
- VW Polo — 1,235
- Nissan NP200 — 961
- Chery Tiggo 4 Pro — 856
- Toyota Vitz — 779
- Nissan Magnite — 715
- Hyundai Grand i10 — 680
- Renault Kwid — 661
- VW T-Cross — 641
- Hyundai i20 — 635
- Toyota Fortuner — 629
- VW Polo Sedan — 628
- Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up — 565
- Kia Sonet — 548
- Renault Kiger — 545
- Toyota Urban Cruiser — 544
- Suzuki S-Presso — 536
- Haval Jolion — 534
- Suzuki Ertiga — 498
- Suzuki Baleno — 490
- Toyota Corolla Quest — 483
- Haval H6 — 472
- Suzuki Fronx — 415
These were the best selling cars and bakkies in October
Group motoring editor
Image: Supplied
New vehicle sales dropped in October compared to the same month the previous year. However, the declines were generally smaller than the industry had anticipated, said Thembinkosi Pantsi, vice-chair of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association (Nada).
The 45,445 units sold last month comprised 29,912 passenger cars (3.5% lower than October 2022) and 12,361 light commercial vehicles (3.0% lower).
“The buy-down trend continues as the Chinese brands gain more momentum, alongside affordable mobility options from other brands,” said Pantsi.
“The tough economic conditions, policy uncertainty and high cost of living are massive problems. The increase in new car prices on certain brands has also contributed to the drop in October numbers, leading consumers to opt for demo models or pre-owned vehicles.”
Toyota remained South Africa’s favourite brand in October with 12,440 units sold, ahead of Volkswagen (6,595) and Suzuki (4,480). The Toyota Hilux bakkie continued to rule the sales charts as the country’s favourite vehicle, followed by the VW Polo Vivo which was the most popular passenger car.
Top 30 selling new vehicles, October 2023:
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Business
Business
Business
Business
Business