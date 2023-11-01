Electric vehicles set for Gqeberha debut in December
Reduced maintenance and fuel costs make it a viable option, says Kelston operations director
An all-electric vehicle brand will be launched in the Eastern Cape on December 1.
The introduction of Chinese automaker BYD (Build Your Dreams) marks another milestone in South Africa’s transition to EVs, with the Eastern Cape becoming the third province to offer the new energy vehicles after Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal...
