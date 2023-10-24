First-time home buyers stand a chance to win big with Standard Bank competition

In a time when economic challenges weigh heavily on the dreams of many South Africans, Standard Bank has emerged as a beacon of hope.

Recognising the aspirations of first-time home buyers and the financial strains they face, the bank has taken a bold step. First-time home buyers who apply and are eligible for a loan in the R3m and below price band will not only receive 50% off their bond registration costs but will also go into a draw to have their outstanding home loan balance settled to a maximum of R1m.

The Standard Bank first-time home buyers competition will run from April 1 to December 31. The home loan must be registered on or before March 31 2024.

Five lucky first-time buyers will be selected to either have their home loans settled or have them partly settled through a R1m boost.