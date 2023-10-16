Why Lube Marketing should be your Castrol supplier of choice

The company's advanced oil analysis, which provides extensive insights into engine health, is a proactive approach that helps prevent the recurrence of unwelcome and costly operational setbacks.

By offering clear analytical data and professional recommendations, this analysis helps you identify and measure lubricant conditions and contamination, assess equipment conditions, and maximise equipment uptime.

Lube Marketing's commitment to enhancing your business's success extends to its industry-specific sales executives, who will help ensure that your inventory remains optimised and that your needs are met with precision and care.

Select products that work for you

If you’re a vehicle-reliant business that requires reliable products at a cost-effective price or a workshop owner looking to attract new customers, Castrol's range of premier lubricants are each designed to meet your specific operational needs.

To assist with your agricultural needs, there's Castrol VECTON with its unique System Pro Technology. This heavy-duty diesel engine oil meets the latest OEM engine oil standards. It delivers a 45% extra performance reserve1 to combat oil breakdown by controlling oxidation, reducing deposits, neutralising harmful acids and maintaining viscosity.

For superior protection in diesel engines, you can choose Castrol CRB TURBOMAX with DuraShield, a multipurpose heavy-duty engine oil that helps commercial vehicles, such as tractors, to operate efficiently. It helps avoid build-up in harsh conditions and creates a protective layer on critical engine parts.

For dependable everyday engine protection, pick Castrol EDGE. This full synthetic motor oil is stronger under pressure and unlocks your engine’s performance and efficiency, delivering more power for the same amount of fuel2.

Castrol GTX, a trusted product choice for generations, also offers excellent engine performance and protection for your daily commute or weekend adventures. Or you can try Castrol MAGNATEC with Dualock technology that clings, locks and protects critical engine parts, offering you non-stop protection from every start.

Locations close to you

Lube Marketing's commitment to serving you seamlessly is mirrored in its strategically positioned offices.

A 5,000m2 depot in Paarden Eiland, in the Western Cape, stands as the company's head office and central distribution point. Complementing this hub are satellite depots located in Paarl and Stikland, Bellville.

These locations ensure swift, uninterrupted service levels across the greater Cape Town area, the Eastern Cape province, the Boland and the Northern Cape region.

Visit a Lube Marketing branch today and unlock your business’s potential with Castrol's premium lubricants. For more information, visit Castrol.co.za or Lubemarketing.co.za.

This article was sponsored by Lube Marketing.

1. Extra performance reserve is an average by which Castrol VECTON exceeds the API and ACEA industry requirements; it's based on tests conducted on 81% of the Castrol VECTON range by volume based on 12 months sales up to March 2017.