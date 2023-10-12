×

Business

SPAR begins transition to electric delivery vehicles

Group replacing 65 of its conventional fuel-powered bikes with energy-efficient models in first phase of switch-over

By Herald Reporter - 12 October 2023

The SPAR Group has begun the rollout of its electric vehicle fleet for deliveries ordered via online shopping platform SPAR2U, including in the Eastern Cape.

The extensive rollout, which follows a successful pilot phase implemented in March, reinforces group’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainability in the retail sector...

