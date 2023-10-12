SPAR begins transition to electric delivery vehicles
Group replacing 65 of its conventional fuel-powered bikes with energy-efficient models in first phase of switch-over
The SPAR Group has begun the rollout of its electric vehicle fleet for deliveries ordered via online shopping platform SPAR2U, including in the Eastern Cape.
The extensive rollout, which follows a successful pilot phase implemented in March, reinforces group’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainability in the retail sector...
