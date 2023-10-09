×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

LEARNING CURVE | Getting IT infrastructure and online presence dialled in

Webcafe’s mission is to use digital space to help NPOs and businesses grow

By Herald Reporter - 09 October 2023

Evelyn Browne is an office manager and web designer at Webcafe. 

Please share some background on yourself and how the business was started?..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival
'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...

Latest