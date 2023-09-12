Ports authority procures additional shore tension mooring units
In its attempt to reduce incidents and shipping delays caused by adverse weather conditions, Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has appointed Shore Tension BV for the supply of 52 additional hydraulic tension mooring units for South African ports.
TNPA has seen the benefit of the installation of six units at the Ports of Ngqura and Cape Town...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.