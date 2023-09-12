×

Ports authority procures additional shore tension mooring units

By Herald Reporter - 12 September 2023

In its attempt to reduce incidents and shipping delays caused by adverse weather conditions, Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has appointed Shore Tension BV for the supply of 52 additional hydraulic tension mooring units for South African ports.

TNPA has seen the benefit of the installation of six units at the Ports of Ngqura and Cape Town...

