×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

VW appoints new head of brand

By Herald Reporter - 03 August 2023
Steffen Knapp, outgoing head of Volkswagen Brand, left, with Niels Wichmann, new head of Volkswagen Brand.
FOR THE FUTURE: Steffen Knapp, outgoing head of Volkswagen Brand, left, with Niels Wichmann, new head of Volkswagen Brand.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen's large range of passenger vehicles has a new pilot at the helm with Niels Wichmann being appointed as head of Volkswagen Passenger Cars Brand.

Wichmann took office on August 1 and replaced Steffen Knapp, who has been appointed as the brand head of Volkswagen Taiwan. 

The 51-year-old joins Volkswagen Group SA (VWSA) from Volkswagen’s headquarters in Wolfsburg, where he was the head of product marketing for small/compact cars such as Polo.

VWSA sales and marketing director Thomas Milz said Wichmann brings with him a wealth of experience, having worked for Volkswagen since 2000 and held various management positions in sales within the Volkswagen Brand, including a global assignment in Brazil. 

“Niels experience in sales and product marketing will help us to move the brand to the next level especially at this time when it is faced with tough competition in the local market,” Milz said.

“He will also play an important role in our growth strategy in Sub-Saharan Africa.”

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community

Latest