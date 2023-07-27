×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Continental Tyre SA appoints Olaf Kreis as Gqeberha plant manager

By Herald Reporter - 27 July 2023

Continental Tyre SA has appointed Olaf Kreis as its new plant manager for its Gqeberha-based operations, which is the German company’s only tyre manufacturing plant in Africa.

Kreis has extensive automotive industry experience spanning 32 years — including 20 years at GM and 12 years at Continental...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community

Latest