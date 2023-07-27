Continental Tyre SA appoints Olaf Kreis as Gqeberha plant manager
Continental Tyre SA has appointed Olaf Kreis as its new plant manager for its Gqeberha-based operations, which is the German company’s only tyre manufacturing plant in Africa.
Kreis has extensive automotive industry experience spanning 32 years — including 20 years at GM and 12 years at Continental...
