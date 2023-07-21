From rubbish to useful and eco-friendly items

Where do all the gazebos, feather banners, roll-up banners and even teardrop banners go?
Well if you are a tasteful shopper they might just be under your arm.
Leaning on its environmental sustainability ethos, the Humansdorp-based Woodlands Dairy has come up with a solution to better use the refuse heap-bound material to make trendy bags that each carry a unique “personality” or signature.
They are created from the no longer fit-for-purpose advertising material to create the multipurpose bags.
Woodlands Dairy and First Choice marketing executive Marisa Maccaferri said the company was constantly exploring new ways in which it could further decrease its carbon footprint as a responsible global citizen.
“Woodlands Dairy acknowledges and supports the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and has incorporated these goals into our Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) pillars,” Maccaferri said.
“The 17 SDGs serve as a call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and promote peace and prosperity for everyone.
“As the 11th Sustainable Development Goal is sustainable cities and communities, we acknowledge our role in achieving this and that supporting local businesses is the right thing to do,” she said.
Based on its 4R — reusing, recycling, reducing, and recovering — plan the company has developed a strong sustainability ethos with the reduction of waste forming a big part of its environmental pillar.
The company says that between 2012 and 2020 it has more than halved its carbon immersion (from above 0.25 to under 0.1 tonnes per 1,000 litres).
“The 4Rs provide a straightforward and simple approach to assist us as consumers in reflecting on the items we purchase, use, and dispose of. This includes considering ways we can decrease our consumption and opportunities to reuse items,” Maccaferri said.
“We knew we could make something special and useful from the material that had become redundant and engaged a small Jeffreys Bay company, Co-Zee, to repurpose it,” she said.
“As a large company with many different brands, we generate a fair amount of branded collateral.
“The result [of the partnership] is a win-win for Woodlands Dairy, the environment, and the community.
“Through the additional business we provided Co-Zee, it generates more revenue, can potentially employ more people, in turn support other businesses and ultimately help the local economy thrive.
“The existence of small businesses and entrepreneurs in an area leads to the greater community flourishing, increased employment opportunities, and growth.”
Co-Zee owner Ziona van den Heever said the design and production of the bags was a brilliant project to be involved in.
“We love how each bag is unique and different,” she said.
“They are really strong and can be used for just about anything, from grocery shopping to books, toys to beach games.
“We are so grateful for the jobs they create and the steady income they provide,” she said.
HeraldLIVE
From rubbish to useful and eco-friendly items
Humansdorp’s Woodlands Dairy and J-Bay company turning old banners into trendy, multipurpose bags
Image: SUPPLIED
HeraldLIVE
