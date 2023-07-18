×

Business

Andre Vlok | Dealing with insubordination vs healthy criticism

By Andre Vlok - 18 July 2023

Our workplace interactions often lead to a thin line between an employee expressing helpful, justified dissent on the one hand, and insubordination on the other.

The former is a creative and healthy aspect of workplace communication, the latter is a harmful, corrosive example of workplace misconduct that needs urgent management...

