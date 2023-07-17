LEARNING CURVE | Daughter’s market success the catalyst for Hildie’s gift-making business

Hildie du Preez is on a mission to create employment in the Patensie area.
Her business started 13 years ago when her daughter entered KTV Market Day at The Boardwalk selling handmade spoons and gifts.
She won the competition and they decided to make it a project on their farm to help with unemployment.
“In our beautiful valley, work is seasonal and scarce,” Hildie said.
“At times, parents battle.
“My business, Spoon Scrapping, employs a number of loyal and creative people who have been with us for decades.
“From time to time, some projects need extra hands. There are many idle children but they may not be employed.”
That was when Hildie had her eureka moment.
She creates gifts and user items, and markets them at Christmas and at markets around SA.
She needed plastic bottles. Lots of them. So she sent word that she would pay children 50c per bottle, and soon the children arrived with bags full of them.
They had a chance to earn some money and clean the town at the same time.
What is your core service?
Job creation by making beautiful gifts
What makes your business unique?
Virtually everything we market is handmade or manually modified
How did you navigate your business during the pandemic and load-shedding?
We were forced to scale down, working four-day weeks and we are not affected much by load-shedding as a big portion of our work is done manually.
If someone wanted to copy your business model, how would they start?
First they need a unique product line and they must have a market for their products.
What are some of the biggest inhibitors your business faced before getting off the ground?
Our biggest problem was getting markets for our products.
Do you have any tips for budding entrepreneurs or new business owners?
If they do not have passion and staying power, they have no hope of success.
What are some of your biggest challenges in day-to-day business operations and your particular industry?
To market the products we make.
What is the best advice anyone gave you on success?
I soon realised that there are no working hours and your work is never done.
How do you measure or define success in your business?
Profitability and control, eg stock control.
What are some of the best practices that have made your business successful?
Having a team of loyal, happy workers who will walk through fire with you, who take products home to finish in their own time.
What kind of advertising do you do?
Regular organised Christmas markets, fairs, shows, social media, word of mouth
What is your company’s vision?
To grow and expand profitability so that I don’t have to worry about wages and expenditure in quiet times, and to employ more locals.
What is your target market?
All ages. Gifts and presents, especially for men, during the Christmas season. Also all kinds of things to beautify homes
What have some of your highlights been in running your business?
To see people rave about beautiful and unique items they find and which sell like hot cakes.
How important is social media and an online presence for your business?
I am not technologically strong and I know I could have been in a much better position if I had the know-how.
How many people do you employ?
Six.
Do you have any plans for expanding the business, and how would you go about this?
I would love to go online but my lack of expertise is keeping me from doing it.
How did you acquire funding for the business?
From myself. I had to grow within my own financial constraints
What is the biggest lesson you’ve learnt from your business journey so far?
Hard work is in direct proportion to your success and vice versa.
What have been the greatest challenges and advantages of running your business?
Marketing your products. We have marketed all over SA, in all provinces, but courier costs and availability are big factors nowadays and we are forced to make challenging decisions to stay profitable.
We stay with markets which have proven to be better than others over many years.
Our staff have acquired many skills and some of their input has been invaluable. Our working environment in Patensie is peaceful, ideal and stable.
What would you say are the three key traits of a successful entrepreneur?
Work ethic, staying power, passion, belief in your products and in yourself, and never give up.
What would you say are the key traits of a successful employer?
Loyalty. Good mentorship. Compassion. Fairness.
What do you wish people knew about your industry?
Fixed costs remain, even in quiet times. When the season starts, hours don’t exist.
HeraldLIVE
LEARNING CURVE | Daughter’s market success the catalyst for Hildie’s gift-making business
Farm project producing handmade items helps fight unemployment
None
Image: supplied
