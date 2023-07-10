Successful businesswomen recognised with prestigious awards
National body celebrates contribution made to Eastern Cape economy at gala occasion
For the first time since 2019, outstanding businesswomen from across the Eastern Cape were recognised for their achievements and invaluable contribution to the local economy during the prestigious Businesswomen’s Association of SA’s regional awards.
After dusting off their ball gowns and dressing to the nines, businesswomen and their partners, as well as supporters, filled the Kiplings Brasserie Restaurant at the Boardwalk Hotel for a night of glamour, with five exceptional women being recognised on Friday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.