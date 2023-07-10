Nelson Mandela Bay Business Event Awards announces finalists for 2023

The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Event Awards (NMBBEA) has announced the finalists for its annual event to be held on November 1.
This year’s awards ceremony will honour the outstanding contributions of businesses and individuals in the business event industry in the Nelson Mandela Bay region.
The finalists have demonstrated exceptional talent, innovation and dedication in their respective fields.
Over the next two months the finalists will engage in various activities as part of their NMBBEA journey.
This includes engaging in radio and video interviews, and providing a platform to showcase their expertise and insights.
The judging interviews in September will be the final step in determining the winners for each category, with the judging panel comprising an independent panel of industry experts, including past winners of NMBBEA Awards.
The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Event Awards encourages individuals and businesses to join in celebrating these exceptional finalists.
By recognising their hard work and commitment, it can inspire further growth and excellence within the event industry.
The awards ceremony will bring together industry professionals, guests and the finalists themselves.
The finalists for each category are:
Behind the Scenes: Cream Food Agency, Yo! Media, Michael Sheehan Photography
Event Organiser: Boast Events, Events Crafted, SG Comms
MC & Entertainment: Alieshea Anne, Buli G, Gerrit de Jager
Newcomer: Dean Allen, Nicki Ray Productions, Nozipho Ntshokoma
For more information about the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Event Awards and the upcoming ceremony, visit www.nmbbea.co.za or contact info@nmbbea.co.za
