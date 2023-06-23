×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Transnet delays appointment of private Ngqura terminal operator

More time needed for close-out processes, says spokesperson

23 June 2023
Ntsikelelo Qoyo
Politics Reporter

The appointment of a terminal operator at the Port of Ngqura has received backlash from the United National Transport Union (UNTU), which claims job losses will ensue should the lucrative manganese terminal go private.

Earlier this month, the Transnet National Port Authority (TNPA) delayed the signing over of the multipurpose terminal...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate
Eusebius McKaiser Memorial Service

Most Read