Multipurpose shed boosts sheep farmers’ wool prospects
By Herald Reporter - 08 June 2023
Rural woolgrowers in the Dr AB Xuma Local Municipality made a whopping R10.9m from wool sales in the previous shearing season, bringing a much-needed financial boost to those in the field in the area.
Speaking gainst the backdrop of a multipurpose shed handover to Siyakha Woolgrowers Association (WGA) in Nqancule Village, Ngcobo Woolgrowers Association chair Xolile Jezile said in the previous season shearing sheds across the Dr AB Xuma municipal area contributed 170,000kg of wool...
Multipurpose shed boosts sheep farmers’ wool prospects
Rural woolgrowers in the Dr AB Xuma Local Municipality made a whopping R10.9m from wool sales in the previous shearing season, bringing a much-needed financial boost to those in the field in the area.
Speaking gainst the backdrop of a multipurpose shed handover to Siyakha Woolgrowers Association (WGA) in Nqancule Village, Ngcobo Woolgrowers Association chair Xolile Jezile said in the previous season shearing sheds across the Dr AB Xuma municipal area contributed 170,000kg of wool...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Business
Business
Business