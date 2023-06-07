Orion oil tank project on track
Progress in development of carbon black storage facility in Coega SEC
By Herald Reporter - 07 June 2023
Significant progress has been made on the Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) oil tank project located inside Coega's special economic zone.
OEC is a worldwide supplier of carbon black, a material with many industrial applications including the production of rubber tyres, inks, dyes and paints, among others...
