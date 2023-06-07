×

Business

Orion oil tank project on track

Progress in development of carbon black storage facility in Coega SEC

By Herald Reporter - 07 June 2023

Significant progress has been made on the Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) oil tank project located inside Coega's special economic zone.

OEC is a worldwide supplier of carbon black,   a material with many industrial applications including the production of rubber tyres, inks, dyes  and paints, among others...

