Business

Decrease in East Cape rental vacancies

Growth in value of new building plans approved in 2021 and 2022 resulted in an improved supply rating, says TPN Credit Bureau

By Herald Reporter - 01 June 2023

One in 10 properties in the Eastern Cape remains vacant.

This is according to the TPN Credit Bureau’s latest vacancy survey for the first quarter of 2023...

